Turk's Poultry Farm whole smoked chicken recalled

Photo credit / Stuff

The public is being advised to return Turk's Poultry Farm-branded whole bird smoked chicken as some chickens in one batch may be undercooked.

"As a precaution, we are advising customers of a product recall of Turk's Whole Bird 900 gram Manuka Smoked chicken," Turk's Poultry Farm said in an online post.

New Zealand Food Safety says batch 6728 with a best-before date of 3 February 2021 should be returned and affected product should not be consumed.

"There have been no reports of associated illness, however, if you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice."

The affected product is sold at supermarkets in the North Island only and has not been exported.

Customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund.