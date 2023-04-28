Tūtūtarakihi opens in Muriwhenua

Iwi in Muriwhenua is celebrating the opening of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tūtūtarakihi in Kaitāia. It's the third kura for the town and will serve the five tribes of Muriwhenua in the Far North.

Tūtūtarakihi is small by today's standards, with three full-time teachers and about 30 students but it represents a major shift for the town of Kaitāia towards Māori medium learning.

Co-founder and teacher Wīkātana Popata, who along with his wife, Rangimārie Pōmare, established Tūtūtarakihi about six years ago, says it is important to establish an environment for te reo Māori within his rohe.

"If Māori want the language to thrive in the community and in hapu and iwi, then we need to establish more kura kaupapa Māori."



The three new classrooms that were unveiled were given names that represented the three main species of shark found in the nearby Rangaunu harbour, Pioke, Koingo and Kāpeta.

Tūtūtarakihi principal Jonelle Popata says although Te Aho Matua is the main principle of the school, it is encapsulated by the environment.

"We are a school that focuses on the environment. That began five years ago - we are big on getting out into the environment, to the ocean, to the bush.

"I am the land and the land is me. We are guardians of this land and work hard to instil those values into our kids."

Wīkātana says the environment is such a major component of the school, that they have completely reorganised the school term to fit around the environment.

"We are a school that adheres to maramataka Māori, so this is term four for us and it's not long until the end of year school holidays, four weeks, during Matariki"

The next goal for the kura is to expand into a secondary school - Te Wharekura o Tūtūtarakihi.