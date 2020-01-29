Tūwharetoa hapū to meet with Police about arsons

Police are investigating five arsons, which took place in the early January.

In the early hours of Sunday 12 January, five properties were damaged by intentionally lit fires on the eastern side of Lake Taupō in Tauranga Taupō, Waitetoko and Hatepe. Two houses were completely destroyed by the fires.

The fire in Hatepe was particularly concerning, a police statement said, as a family was asleep at the address when it was set alight.

Fortunately the family became aware of the fire and managed to leave without injury or loss of life.

At this stage Police are following several lines of enquiry, but are still seeking the public's help.

Police have invited various hapū and the communities of Hatepe, Waitetoko, Motuoapa and neighbouring villages to a hui regarding the fires.

Police will share progress made into the investigation and information on how people can assist police.

The hui will also be an opportunity to reassure and tautoko each other.

The hui will be held at 5.30pm on Wednesday 29 January at Waitetoko Marae, Te Rangiita.



