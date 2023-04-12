Tūwharetoa opens its first five affordable homes in Tūrangi

Mā tētahi kaupapa kāinga a Ngāti Tūwharetoa e whakatū ai ngā kāinga hōu 14 ki te tāone. / A Ngāti Tūwharetoa-led housing project in Tūrangi will see the building of 14 new homes in the town. Photo / Supplied

Kua whakatū tētahi kaupapa kāinga a te iwi i ngā kāinga e rima ki Tūrangi, ko ngā kāinga rēti tuatahi āna e ngāwari nei ki te pūkoro, mō te tūpono ka whakawhāiti i ngā pīkautanga ki ōna tāngata.

An iwi-led housing initiative in Tūrangi has opened its first five affordable rental homes designed to help reduce the effects of the housing crisis on its people.

I te Wenerei, nā tētahi pononga a Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust, arā ko He Iwi Kāinga, i tuwhera ngā kāinga e rima o ngā kāinga 14 i whakaritea kia tū ki tētahi wāhi whenua i waenga i Iwiheke Pl me Maria Pl.

On Wednesday, a Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust subsidiary, He Iwi Kāinga, opened five of 14 new homes planned for a strip of land between Te Iwiheke Pl and Maria Pl.

E ai ki te tumu o Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust Rakeipoho Taiaroa, kua uma kererū ia i ngā whakapaunga kaha a He Iwi Kāinga ki te rautaki kāinga mō te painga o te iwi te take.

Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust chairperson Rakeipoho Taiaroa said the trust was proud of the efforts He Iwi Kāinga had put into its housing strategy for the benefit of the iwi.

He pūrekereke hoki ngā kāinga, i tū ai ki ngā papakāinga o Ngāti Tūrangitukua i te rohe o Tūrangi, ki te hokonga kāinga.

The homes, built on Ngāti Tūrangitukua ancestral land in the Tūrangi rohe, would also be used as stepping stones to home ownership.

“Ko He Iwi Kāinga tā mātou rautaki kāinga i whakaritea e whakawhāiti i ngā pānga o te mōrearea kāinga ki Ngāti Tūwharetoa,” hei tā Rakeipoho.

“He Iwi Kāinga is our housing strategy built to help mitigate the effects of the housing crisis on Ngāti Tūwharetoa,” Taiaroa said.

“E mōhio ana mātou ki te roa o te ara ki mua i te aroaro, engari he tīmatanga pai tēnei ki tō mātou iwi.”

“We know we have a long way to go but this is a great start for our iwi.”

Ko ngā kāinga nei te tuatahi o ngā mea 14 i waihangatia i wāhi kē atu, i Taupō, i kawea mai ai ki Tūrangi e ngā kaihanga whare paetata Penny Homes.

The affordable rental homes were the first of 14 homes to be manufactured off-site in Taupō and transported to Tūrangi by local builders Penny Homes.

I mihi te kaiwhakahaere matua i Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust Sean Te Heuheu ki Ka Ururoa, he tautoko nō rātou, rā te tahua Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga, he mea whakahaere e Te Tūāpapa Kura Kainga me Te Puni Kōkiri.

Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust general manager Sean Te Heuheu acknowledged the support received by Ka Uruora, via the Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga fund administered by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, and Te Puni Kōkiri.

E hūnuku ana ngā kāinga e rima i Taupō. / The first five homes are now in place after being transported from Taupō. Photo / Supplied

“E whakawhetai ana mātou i te tautoko kua riro i a mātou i whakatūturu ai te noho mai o ēnā kāinga hei mea e ngāwari nei ki ngā pūkoro a ngā whānau, hei tā Sean.

“We are grateful for the support we have received which has helped to ensure that these homes remain as affordable rentals for our whānau,” Te Heuheu said.

“Mā ēnei kāinga ngā whānau e whai wāhi atu ai ki te penapena me te whanaketanga e koke ai ki ō rātou ara whai kāinga.

“These homes will allow our whānau the time to save and upskill to ensure that they are progressing on their housing journey.

“E mihia ana hoki a Ngāti Tūrangitukua i tā rātou tautoko rā te whanaketanga o ngā kāinga nei, i ō rātou papakāinga.”

“We also acknowledge Ngāti Tūrangitukua for their support during the development of these homes on their ancestral land.”

Nā te Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust tētahi wāhi whenua i hoko i waenga i Te Iwiheke Pl me Maria Pl, ki reira whakatū ai i ngā kāinga 14 e ngāwari nei ki te pūkoro. / The Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust bought a strip of land between Te Iwiheke Pl and Maria Pl and is building 14 affordable homes on the site. Photo / Supplied

Hei ko tāna, nā ngā mahinga o He Iwi Kāinga i whakatau ko ngā kāinga pēnei nā ngā mea e matea rawatia nei e te rohe.

He said preliminary work into He Iwi Kāinga determined what was needed most in the rohe were affordable rental homes.

E ai ki a Sean, ehara a He Kāinga o Iwiheke i te kaupapa whai kāinga ā-pāpori.

Te Heuheu said He Kāinga o Iwiheke was not a social housing initiative.

He Umanga Kāwanatanga ā-Muri i te Whakataunga te Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust i whakamanahia e te iwi i te Hune 2009.

The Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust is a Post-Settlement Governance Entity approved by the iwi in June 2009.

Ko āna whāinga matua he whai, he pupuru, he whakahaere, he tuku hoki i ngā tahua mō te painga ake o te iwi me ōna hononga te take.

Its general objectives are to receive, hold, manage, and administer funds for the benefit of the iwi and its beneficiaries.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.