Tūwharetoa wāhine pass on ‘Rewena-thon’ challenge to Tainui

Inspired by Maori Television’s ‘Rēwana-thon’ story, Waitahanui women Josie and Janice Wall were motivated to get Tūwharetoa behind the same kaupapa.

Janice assigned 11 of their most superb bakers who teamed up from their bubbles to make 250 rewena for their kaumatua during the nation's lockdown.

“We thought it would be an awesome kaupapa for our iwi.” Janice said.

“I’m very humbled to get 11 bakers throughout our iwi baking from their own bubbles, from Taupo to Papakai.”

Tauranga Moana recently produced 235 rewena bread in the space of 48 hours, between eight bakers. But with the extra hands in Tuwharetoa, Josie and Janice say it can be done within 35 hours.

“Between all of these bakers we are producing 250 rewena-bread, a pound of butter, and honey.”

Josie says honey is the best combination for rewena-bread, other than jam.

Josie jokingly nominated Tainui to get behind the kaupapa, as challenges were trending across the globe during lockdown.

“Just imagine what they can produce,”

“That’s the exciting thing about this kaupapa, we can pass this challenge onto other iwi.”