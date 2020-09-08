TVNZ changes mind - Māori Party to join multi-party election debate

An about-turn by Television New Zealand means the Māori Party will get to argue its case in the broadcaster's minor party election debates. Earlier TVNZ had shut it out because it was not currently sitting in Parliament. TVNZ's multi-party debate criteria will be broadened to acknowledge viable contenders for electoral seats.

Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere had challenged TVNZ's decision on the grounds that Māori candidates with a credible path to Parliament would be excluded and that Māori were treated as second class citizens but brown voices mattered and TVNZ had a responsibility to reflect a Māori perspective.