TVNZ joins broadcast of national relief concert

TVNZ has joined the growing momentum for the national relief concert to raise funds for communities and whānau devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle.

#MARANGA - Rise Up Aotearoa will stream all day this Saturday across Māori+ and Whakaata Māori (channel 5, Freeview and 19 on SkyTV), live from Parrs Park in West Auckland.

TVNZ Director of Content, Cate Slater, said the marathon eight hours concert will now be available on TVNZ 2 AND TVNZ+ from 11am – 7pm.

“Te Reo Tātaki TVNZ is proud to join Whakaata Māori in broadcasting this national relief concert and to help raise awareness of this fundraising kaupapa. With coverage across TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+ we hope Kiwis across Aotearoa will come together and support the communities most tragically affected by Cyclone Gabrielle,” she said

A stellar line-up of musicians will take to the stage at the live outdoor event, including Stan Walker, Bic Runga, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Troy Kingi, Che Fu, Three Houses Down, Rob Ruha, Ria Hall, Drax Project, Anna Coddington, Muroki, King Kapisi, Maisey Rika, Kings, Teeks, Louis Baker, Bella Kalolo-Suraj and Ardijah.

Whakaata Māori Director of Content, Maramena Roderick, said the collaboration with TVNZ proved networks could unite at speed for important national kaupapa.

“Aotearoa, New Zealand is being asked to rise up in a united national effort and we are committed to doing likewise. Together, Whakaata Māori and TVNZ will be able to reach more homes, more people to help more families and communities who need it most.”

TVNZ Breakfast hosts, Matty McLean and Jenny-May Clarkson will join a line-up of guest presenters like Moana Maniapoto, Matai Rangi Smith, Stacey Morrison, Neil Waka, Julian Wilcox, Luke Bird and Marcia Hopa live from the concert throughout the day.

#MARANGA RISE UP AOTEAROA is in partnership with the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency with the support of Te Māngai Pāho and NZ On Air.

Donations lines are now open. For more information head to marangariseup.co.nz