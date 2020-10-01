Twelve new Covid-19 cases

Today there are 12 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Aotearoa today, all found in managed isolation.

The Ministry of Health says 10 of the cases arrived from India on September 26 on flight AI 1354 and tested positive onday three of their time in managed isolation.

“We can report that cases were spread out throughout the plane on their flight to New Zealand, sitting between rows 14 and 41,” the ministry said in a statement.

Of the other cases, one arrived from the USA on the same day. The last case arrived from the Philippines via Taiwan on September 23.

“We acknowledge that this is a high number of cases. It reflects that most of the rest of the world continues to experience high levels of Covid-19," the ministry says.



“This also re-emphasises why we have strong border control measures, including day three and day 12 testing, to keep New Zealand and New Zealanders safe.”

All cases have been transferred to a quarantine hotel and there are no new cases in the community.

People in Auckland quarantine hotel



A total of 14 people isolating in the Auckland quarantine hotel from the community, including five who have tested positive and their household contacts.



One person is in at Middlemore hospital with Covid-19, in isolation on a general ward.



Since August 11, 4,047 close contacts of cases have been identified, of which 4,047 have been contacted and are self-isolating or have completed self-isolation.

Three previously reported cases have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 53. Of those, 42 are imported cases in managed isolation hotels and 11 are community cases.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1,492.