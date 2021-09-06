Twenty new community cases for third day straight

Much like Saturday and Sunday just gone, there are 20 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, and all are in Auckland.

This takes Auckland's total to 804, 114 of whom have recovered. In Wellington's total of 17, three have recovered.

Fifteen of today's cases are epidemiologically linked to the current outbreak, with the remaining five yet to establish a link.

In total there are 40 people in hospital with Covid-19. Eight are in North Shore Hospital, 18 in Middlemore Hospital and 14 in Auckland Hospital. Six of these people are in ICU.

There were also three new cases identified at the border and one historical case. Two of the border cases came from Serbia and Montenegro, while the third came from the United Kingdom. The historical case came from Afghanistan.

With no unexpected detections of Covid-19 in wastewater in the past 24 hours, it may help with the cabinet's review of alert levels for the whole country except Auckland, which is happening today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be holding a press conference at 4pm to confirm if there will be such a move.

There are also close to four million doses of the Covid vaccine administered in Aotearoa. Some 2,564,936 are first doses, with 1,325,242 being full vaccinated.