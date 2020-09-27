Two border cases - no new community cases

There are two new border cases of Covid-19 and no new community cases today, the Ministry of Health says.

New cases

Both imported cases were detected in a managed isolation facility.

One person arrived on a flight from Germany on 21 September via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. The other person arrived on a flight from the Philippines via Taiwan on 23 September.

Both individuals tested positive as a result of tests done around day three and have now both been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Active Cases

There are 22 people isolating in the Auckland quarantine facility from the community, which includes 10 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.



One person is in hospital with Covid-19 at Middlemore hospital. The patient is in isolation on a general ward.



The total number of active cases is now 59. Of those, 32 are imported cases in MIQ facilities and 27 are community cases.



Christchurch to Auckland charter flight update

All passengers on the Christchurch to Auckland charter flight have been tested, except one.



Of those tested, all results are negative including the one pending test result from Saturday which returned negative today.



The remaining passenger is a young child. A risk assessment, including the child’s parent testing negative, has determined that the child is considered low risk and no test is currently required.

Three community cases update



An update on the three cases reported on 23 September



Public health services continue to contact trace, test and isolate close contacts of the three community cases reported this week.



These three people are part of the same family group – two had been in managed isolation in Christchurch and returned home on the charter flight, while the third is a household contact.



There are now a total of 44 close contacts associated with these cases. 36 have returned negative test results and the remaining people have been or are in the process of being tested. All are now self-isolating.

The only close contacts still with results pending are in Auckland.