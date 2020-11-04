Two cases in managed isolation with second managed isolation worker testing positive

Two more cases of Covid-19 have been found plus a case that was announced last night, the Ministry of Health reports.



Of today’s cases, one involves the second managed isolation worker in Christchurch who is being formally added to the total today. One is a recently arrived case from managed isolation and the third is a recently identified historical case.



Today’s recently arrived case arrived from Singapore on October 31 and tested positive on day 3. The case is now in quarantine at the Auckland hotel.



Today’s historical case arrived in New Zealand on October 18 from Japan. They tested positive on day 12. Subsequent negative repeat PCR tests, high CT values, and positive serology mean the ministry is confident that this is not a case involving a recent infection.



Five cases are now considered recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 73.



The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,615.



Yesterday laboratories completed 7,171 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,113,739.

Cases in Christchurch

Last night the ministry announced a second case involving a worker at the Sudima Christchurch Airport facility where international mariners are in managed isolation and quarantine.



This person had very recently been tested as part of the routine testing for staff in the facility and returned a negative test.



As a result of this week’s first case, other staff at the isolation facility who worked relevant shifts were contacted and tested as appropriate. This is when the second case, who is a close workplace contact, was detected. They remain asymptomatic.



A push notification regarding the second case has been sent this morning to people who logged on with the Covid Tracer app at the same time as the person who briefly visited The Chemist Warehouse at the South City Mall between 3.52pm and 4:03pm on Friday, October 30. The person had checked into the store using the Covid Tracer app.



In this case, the person was in the store for a very short period of time and didn’t have any close contact with other people during their time there, so the visit is regarded as very low risk and a ‘casual’ exposure event.