Two dead after separate crashes across NZ

By Te Ao - Māori News

Two people died in motor vehicles crashes in separate parts of the country on Saturday night.

In Invercargill, one person died at the scene of a crash in which a car was found in a ditch.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on SH1 in Woodend, Invercargill about 10:25pm.

The road was closed Sunday morning to allow the Serious Crash Unit to examine the scene.

Meanwhile, in Leigh, north of Auckland one person died following a crash on rural land off Pakiri Road.

Police were alerted to a vehicle that rolled about 6:35pm.

One person was transported to hospital but later died as a result of their injuries.

Another person had minor injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

