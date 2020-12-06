Two dead after separate crashes across NZ

Two people died in motor vehicles crashes in separate parts of the country on Saturday night.
In Invercargill, one person died at the scene of a crash in which a car was found in a ditch.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident on SH1 in Woodend, Invercargill about 10:25pm.
The road was closed Sunday morning to allow the Serious Crash Unit to examine the scene.
Meanwhile, in Leigh, north of Auckland one person died following a crash on rural land off Pakiri Road.
Police were alerted to a vehicle that rolled about 6:35pm.
One person was transported to hospital but later died as a result of their injuries.
Another person had minor injuries.
An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.