Two dead after severe weather in Auckland

Two people are dead and another is missing after severe weather conditions in Auckland, where a state of emergency was declared late Friday evening.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is on his way to Auckland.

A man was found dead in a flooded culvert in Wairau Valley on Auckland's North Shore about 7.30pm.

Police said another man was found deceased about 12.30am - also in Wairau Valley - after they were called to a flooded carpark on Link Drive.

One person remains unaccounted for in Remuera after emergency services responded to a landslide that brought down a house on Shore Road about 7.30pm.

The Mayor of Auckland, Wayne Brown, says the worst of the weather is not over and people need to stay at home.

Meanwhile, in Waikato's Onewhero emergency services are investigating reports of a man swept away by floodwaters about 10pm.