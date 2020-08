One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Manawatū, police have confirmed.

Police were alerted to the crash on Milson Line, State Highway 54 at 3:47am Sunday.

The sole-occupant died at the scene.

In a separate accident in the South Island on Saturday night, one person has died following a serious two-car crash in Arrowtown.

Two people were also injured in the crash on Malaghans Road and taken to hospital.

Police were called about 9:20pm Saturday.

Police enquiries are ongoing.