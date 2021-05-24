Two dead in firearms incident in Northland

Police are investigating a firearms incident that left two men dead at a property in Mangakahia Road in Awarua, Northland at 7am this morning.

They have placed cordons around the property, where a scene examination started, with police presence to remain throughout the day.

According to police as a result of enquiries to date, it appears the two men were known to each other and are not seeking anyone else in relation to their deaths.

Police say they are in the process of notifying next of kin.

More to come as the story develops.