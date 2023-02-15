Two dead in Hawke's Bay amid Gabrielle devastation

Aerial scenes from Esk Valley in Hawke's Bay - one of the worst affected in the region. Photo / John Cowpland / Stuff

Two people have died in separate incidents across the Hawke's bay as cyclone Gabrielle continues to devastate the region.

Police visited the property of a woman in Putorino, following a missing person's report, where they discovered a bank had collapsed onto her home.

Officers undertook rescue efforts but they were unsuccessful.

Police say a body was also discovered on Bay View Beach, north of Napier, at around 7.45 p.m. the individual has not been formally identified but that the coroner has been notified.

The deaths come as authorities in the region have requested assistance from the National Emergency Management Agency.

"The scale of the damage to infrastructure is beyond the region's capacity to manage." they said Tuesday.

Hastings and Napier have been completely cut off from one another because of flooding and fallen trees and north of Napier the town of Wairoa remains without power and phone connectivity.

A quarter of Wairoa has been flooded and hundreds have been evacuated from the town centred 70 kilometres between Gisborne and Napier.

All roads in and out are blocked due to flooding and trees felled by the storm.

“We are managing but we are geographically isolated and facing severe challenges. These include food and water supply, fuel and communications." Wairoa council said Tuesday evening.

”We are working to ensure people’s safety and trying to provide the best services we can given our limitations.”

The drinking water supply has been cut off due to flood waters in Wairoa, and food is running low.

Civil Defense are asking people in Napier and Hastings to save water and lessen their impact on the wastewater system.

About 16,000 people in Hastings and Napier could be in the dark for "days or weeks" because of a grid problem.

Earlier RSE workers in Hastings had to be rescued from rooftops of portacoms as the floodwaters rose to ceiling height, others had to swim to safety. Photo / Stuff via Facebook

Ōmahu, Taradale and parts of Meeanee were evacuated after rivers burst their banks earlier, the evacuation orders for Meeanee and Taradale have since been lifted.

Bridges remain impassable at Fernhill Bridge, Vicarage Rd, Waiohiki, Brookfields Bridge and the Esk Bridge north of the intersection between State Highways 2 and 5.

Earlier RSE workers in Hastings had to be rescued from rooftops of portacoms as the floodwaters rose to ceiling height, others had to swim to safety.

Iain Maxwell, who is in charge of regional civil defence, says Gabrielle's effects are “yet to be fully understood and it is going to take some time for all of the impacts to be remedied”.