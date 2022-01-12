Two deaths, 28 community cases; 196 Omicron border cases detected since December

The Ministry of Health has reported 28 new Covid-19 community cases and also the deaths of two people with Covid-19. This takes the Delta outbreak to 11,210 and the active case total to 678.

Meanwhile, the number of border cases has jumped tremendously with 65 being reported today, all of which are in managed isolation and quarantine.

Of the new cases, 17 are in Auckland, one each in Waikato and South Canterbury and four each in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes regions. One from Christchurch reported yesterday is added to the official tally today.

A man in his 30s, who sadly died at home on January 5, was tested for COVID-19 post-death and returned a positive result. The other death was a man in his 60s, who died at Middlemore Hospital on Sunday.

The ministry says that out of respect for both families, no further details will be released and no comments will be made at this time.

In the Waikato, the new case is in Atiamuri and is being managed by Toi Te Ora Public Health.

All four of the Bay of Plenty's new cases are in Tauranga, and all are close contacts of previously reported cases. All cases are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

All four of the Lakes' cases are in Rotorua. One case is a close contact of a previously reported case, and three are still being investigated for links to previously reported cases. All cases are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

A total of five cases have been reported in Canterbury and South Canterbury, which includes three new cases announced today. Two are close contacts of a previous case and one remains under investigation, the ministry says. These three cases will officially be added to the tally tomorrow.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 888 people in the region to isolate at home, including 185 cases, in Auckland.

Current hospitalisations are now at 31. Two are in North Shore, 11 in Auckland, 13 in Middlemore, four in Tauranga and one in Waikato hospitals. Two people are now in ICU. One is in Middlemore and the other in Waikato hospital.