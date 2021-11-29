Two deaths in home isolation; 182 new Covid cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 182 new Covid community cases and the deaths of two people with Covid who were in self-isolation at home.

The two separate cases were living alone at the time of their deaths in early November.

The 182 cases today take the outbreak total to 8,298.

Some 59 of today's cases are linked and 123 remain unlinked with investigations underway.

Of the new cases, 167 are in Auckland, five in Northland (two in Kawakawa, one case in the Far North and two reported yesterday added to today's total), and 10 in Waikato. A new case is in the Nelson-Marlborough region but will be included in tomorrow's tally.

68% Māori double-vaxxed

There are no additional cases in Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki, MidCentral, Wairarapa, or Wellington.

Of the Waikato cases, four are in Huntly, two in Te Kūiti, one in Hamilton and the locations of the remaining three are still to be confirmed. In Waikato, 124 people with Covid are self-isolating at home.

An increase in hospitalisations brings today's total to 93, up by 11 yesterday. Of these, 17 are in North Shore, 33 in Middlemore, 37 in Auckland, four in Waikato, one in Rotorua and one in Hawke's Bay. Ten people are in intensive care units, with eight in Auckland, one in Waikato and one in Lakes hospitals.

There were 14,009 total doses administered yesterday, made up from 3,679 first doses and 8,040 second doses. To date, 92% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 85% are fully vaccinated.

Of eligible Māori, 82% have now got their first dose, and 68% are fully vaccinated.

This is the last bit of data the cabinet will consider as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces which regions will go to which light setting in the Covid-19 Protection Framework (Traffic Light System) at 4pm today.