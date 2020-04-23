Two further deaths linked to COVID-19, death toll reaches 16

Two more people have died of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of deaths linked to the infection in New Zealand to 16.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s has passed away.

The woman had been very unwell in intensive care at Dunedin Hospital with COVID-19 since April 7.

“She was in her 60s and had an underlining health condition. While her family had not been able to visit her over the past few weeks arrangements were made for her to be with them last night as she passed away,” says Dr Bloomfield.

The man who passed away was a resident at Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch.

Dr Bloomfield says the man was not part of the group who had been transferred to Burwood Hospital. Instead he passed away in the hospital level wing of the unit last night.

“The man had an underlining condition and while he tested negative for COVID-19 he was considered a probable case based on his exposure and symptoms, says Dr Bloomfield.

“And as I have said before these probable cases are treated as if they are positive and treated in the same way and are included them in all our statistics including our mortality statistics.”

Dr Bloomfield says there have been two new confirmed cases and one probable case reported today, making the total number of cases in New Zealand 1,451.

“There is actually no chance of the total number of people with COVID-19 in New Zealand. It remains at the same as yesterday."

Dr Bloomfield says this is because there were three cases reported yesterday who were confirmed cases of the Greg Mortimer ship where people had been repatriated from Uruguay.

“However we understand that their original testing was done in Uruguay and we are checking with the authorities there as to see if they have already reported them to the WHO to make sure the World Health Organisations totals are accurate.”

Yesterday, a record of 6,480 tests were completed and 101,277 tests have been processed in total.

A total of eight people remain in hospital and one person is in intensive care at Middlemore Hospital.

Dr Bloomfield says there are 16 clusters of cases and four additional cases have been linked to those clusters. All of the new cases reported today are linked to existing cases.

According to Ministry of Health, there are 124 Māori people with COVID-19 and 67 Pacific people. However, those numbers may increase once the figures are updated later today.

Dr Bloomfield says information on all cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.