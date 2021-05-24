Two governments – one Samoa

The swearing-in ceremony held on the Samoan Parliament's front lawn. Photo/Radio New Zealand



Can you have a coup if your country doesn’t have military forces and the police force has only a few firearms?

That’s one of the questions facing Samoans today after the new government was locked out of Parliament - and proceeded to hold a swearing-in ceremony on the front lawn.

Meanwhile its rival, the caretaker government, was insisting the ceremony was breaking and entering of the Parliament grounds and that it was still the only legal government.

Caretaker PM Tuilaepa: "They have desecrated the grounds of Parliament, and have made a ruckus in our hallowed grounds, they are trying to use force to open the House of Parliament. That's breaking and entering. We will need to address that and do something about it." — Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson (@lagipoiva) May 23, 2021

The caretaker government has the head of state on its side; the new government has the Supreme Court.

The situation is a stalemate.

In the absence of military - and the police walking a careful line to avoid supporting either side today – the country may have to rely on traditional peacemakers such as church leaders or the royal families to negotiate a solution without either side losing face. That may mean either the head of state Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II or the Supreme Court backing down partially.

There are still at least three possibilities: The FAST Party could take power; a second election could be held; or the appointment of an extra woman MP is allowed to stand and the caretaker government takes back the reins.

At the moment, neither side is giving way. But the problem that could yet occur comes if either side does try to pass laws as a government or require public servants to take actions, which may force ordinary Samoans to take sides and/or action.

Caretaker PM Tuilaepa press conference summary:

He is still PM

HRPP is still Government

Upset with former HoS

Upset with Fiame

Public servants answer to him

There is one Head of State

He thinks FAST was disrespectful this morning. — Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson (@lagipoiva) May 23, 2021

How it happened

Radio New Zealand reported that the head of state abruptly cancelled a parliamentary session to confirm the Pacific nation’s first change of government in almost 40 years.

Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II’s order late on Saturday came two days before Samoa’s newly elected parliament was to convene and swear in opposition FAST Party leader Fiame Naomi Mata’afa as the country’s first female prime minister.

But, in a brief proclamation posted on Facebook, Sualauvi said he was suspending Parliament “until such time as to be announced and for reasons that I will make known in due course”.

He then left for his own village.

FAST petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the order on Sunday and it did so.

The appointed head of state’s decision was the latest twist in a political crisis that erupted after an April 9 general election ended in a 25-25 tie between the FAST Party and the incumbent Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), with one independent candidate.

The electoral commissioner intervened, appointing another HRPP candidate, supposedly to conform to constitutional provisions setting out the minimum quota of women in parliament.

The independent candidate, meanwhile, chose to go with FAST, making it 26-26.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who has held the top job for 22 years, then persuaded Sualauvi to call a second election for May 21.

FAST appealed and the Supreme Court last week ruled against both the appointed candidate and the plans for the new elections, restoring Mata’afa’s party to a 26-25 majority.

When a panel of appeal judges rejected HRPP’s bid for a stay on those rulings on Friday, Sualauvi called for parliament to sit on Monday, only to then cancel the order on Saturday night.

Malielegaoi, meanwhile, has insisted the HRPP still has the numbers to lead the nation of 220,000 while Mata’afa has said she will challenge the latest decision in court.

The daughter of independent Samoa’s first prime minister, Mata’afa was previously Malielegaoi’s deputy and split with the government last year after opposing changes to Samoa’s constitution and judicial system.

The 64-year-old said she “will stand by the rule of the law”.