Two injured after firearms incident in Ellerslie

By Micah Thompson
Emergency services at the Ellerslie incident. Photo/File

Two people have been injured following a firearms incident in Ellerslie, Auckland on Friday night.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened just before 9pm.

“Two people have moderate injuries,” police said in a statement.

Photo/File

A witness at the incident told Te Ao that two men were involved and that one of the men was yelling out in pain as he was loaded into an ambulance.

It is understood the men are in hospital.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances around the incident.

More to come.

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories