Two injured after firearms incident in Ellerslie

Emergency services at the Ellerslie incident. Photo/File

Two people have been injured following a firearms incident in Ellerslie, Auckland on Friday night.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened just before 9pm.

“Two people have moderate injuries,” police said in a statement.

Photo/File

A witness at the incident told Te Ao that two men were involved and that one of the men was yelling out in pain as he was loaded into an ambulance.

It is understood the men are in hospital.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances around the incident.

More to come.