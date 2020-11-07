Two injured in drive-by shooting in Northland

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Northland where two people have been injured.



Emergency services were called to the intersection of Inland Rd and Lake Ohia Flood Bypass Rd, north-east of Kaitaia, about 1.30 am on Saturday after a report that shots had been fired at a parked car by a passing vehicle.

The alleged shooters are believed to have been driving a dark-coloured, possibly four-door, motor vehicle.

“Two shots were fired at the victims’ vehicle, damaging the driver’s door and rear passenger area,” police said.

One victim was shot in the foot and the other in his leg. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information that may assist to call 105 and quote file number 201107/9132.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.