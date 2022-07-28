Two injured in Whakarewarewa road collapse

A sinkhole has opened up on the road into Whakarewarewa village. Photo/Aukaha News

The road into the iconic Whakarewarewa Living Māori Village was close by police responding to an incident at around 3.30pm today.

Aukaha News producer Kereama Wright told teaomaori.news emergency services were called to the scene where a part of the road leading into the village had given way.

He said the sinkhole was about two metres long, and one metre wide. Two tourists were standing in the area at time and it is understood one of them fell into the sinkhole and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Wright says locals first reported seeing steam rising from the road last week, and cones were put out as a precaution.

The road into Whakarewarewa village is expected to be closed into the night as a result of the sinkhole, affecting the people of Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao who live in the village, and tourists visiting the famous attraction, with experts to reassess if it should reopen or not tomorrow.