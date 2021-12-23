Two Māori on Climate Commission board

Climate Change Commission deputy chair Lisa Tumahai has been reappointed for a second term and will be joined on the board by new members Dr Andy Reisinger and Dr Tanira Kingi, Climate change Minister James Shaw says.

“I am delighted that Lisa Tumahai will continue in her role as deputy chairperson. The board has benefited from her expertise in governance and te ao Māori. In Dr Reisinger the board gains a climate scientist of international repute, and in Dr Kingi decades of research experience in New Zealand’s primary industries.

Tumahi (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Waewae, Makaawhio) is the chair of Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu, a director of leisure, travel and tourism company Te Ara Pounamu, a director of Poutini Waiora, a Maori health and social service provider that delivers holistic care to whanau across Te Tai O Poutini.; and director of property, forest and tourism company Arahura Holdings.

Reisinger is deputy chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Dr Reisinger has an internationally recognised scientific profile in climate change (specifically agriculture, multi-gas mitigation strategies, and adaptation and risk management) and experience in climate policy advice.

Crucial role

Dr Tanira Kingi (Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Rangitihi, Te Arawa nui tonu, Ngāti Awa) is an emeritus scientist with Scion Research and has held many governance and research scientist roles.

Kingi has extensive iwi and hapu networks around the country and has worked with many Māori economic authorities and post-settlement entities on land-based economic development. He sits on a number of Te Arawa entities.

Shaw thanked the commission and the board for the delivery of Ināia tonu nei: a low emissions future for Aotearoa.

“The commission plays a crucial role in the way we as a country tackle climate change – and with these appointments I am confident it is ready to continue delivering that mahi,” Mr Shaw said.

The Climate Change Commission was established in 2019 to provide independent, expert advice to the government on emissions budgets, risk assessment, and progress towards New Zealand’s legislated climate targets. Board members are chosen to form the necessary mix of expertise to tackle the many challenges of climate change.