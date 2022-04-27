Two Māori swimmers head Commonwealth Games team this year

Tainui swimmer Lewis Clareburt, Ngāi Tahu teen sensation Erika Fairweather and Dame Sophie Pascoe headline a 12-strong swim team for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.



Clareburt will make his second appearance at the Commonwealth Games, having captured a bronze in the 400m individual medley four years ago on the Gold Coast.

The 22-year-old has continued to improve since then, including breaking the New Zealand record in that event at Tokyo 2020 last year, where he finished eighth.

He is taking a lot of confidence to Birmingham in July, knowing he is five seconds faster than he was on the Gold Coast.

"I do know that this 400m medley, my main event, has moved forward quite a bit compared to four years ago," he says.

One of his main rivals at the Games will be Duncan Scott of Scotland, who recently set a new Commonwealth record of 4:09.18.

'Massive opportunity'

"It is going to be a fast race. I would love to swim fast, and I think by swimming fast that will get the result. I can't control the event, there will be four or five guys who will be vying for that gold medal."

Fairweather, who made her Olympic debut last year while still in her last year at school, will also carry some good form into her first Commonwealth Games meet.

She broke the NZ 400m freestyle record in Tokyo and is looking forward to her debut in Birmingham.

"It's a massive opportunity and learning experience which I'm looking forward to. There are people going to their second or third games, I'm really looking forward to getting amongst it."

Dame Sarah Pascoe, New Zealand's most decorated Para-athlete will be involved in a much less heavy programme than in previous years, entering only the S9 100 Freestyle event.

Her one event will take place on the opening day of the swimming program, allowing her to then sit back and watch the races for the first time in her 14-year international career.

Cheering them on

"It's an unusual feeling for me. Usually, I would obviously have a couple of events on which I would have to focus on and the preparations.

"Now that I actually get to be part of the team on pool deck supporting everyone, yeah I'm really excited by what these athletes can do. It's a super-strong team this year."

The squad is made up of eight able-bodied athletes and four para-athletes, with the para and abled bodied programmes set to run side by side in Birmingham.



The athletes are: Lewis Clareburt, Erika Fairweather, Helena Gasson, Cameron Gray, Andrew Jeffcoat, Tupou Neiufi, Hazel Ouwehand, Dame Sophie Pascoe, Eve Thomas, Mya Rasmussen, Jesse Reynolds and Joshua Willmer

*While the able-bodied athletes have been fully selected for the New Zealand Team the four para athletes are conditionally selected as the NZOC awaits confirmation of quota places, which are expected within the week.



The selection brings the total number of athletes selected to the New Zealand Team for Birmingham 2022 to 25. The Commonwealth Games will begin on July 28.