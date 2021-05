Police have charged and arrested two men in relation to a shooting that happened last Sunday in Ōtāhuhu.

The men, aged 26 and 28, have been charged with the murder of 31-year-old Alec Moala and are due to appear in the Manukau District this morning.

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin thanked members of the public for providing information to Police.

“We hope the arrests provide some form of comfort to Alec Moala’s family,” Adkin says.