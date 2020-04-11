Two more COVID-19 deaths confirmed during Easter weekend - 4:30pm Newsbreak

- It is a sad Easter for NZ as two more COVID-19 related deaths are confirmed by the Ministry of Health today. A man in his 80s died at Wellington Hospital yesterday. His death was followed by the passing of a man in his 70s at Christchurch's Burwood Hospital and is linked to the Rosewood Resthome cluster. The two deaths bring our total number of COVID-19 deaths to four. The number of new confirmed cases dropped today to 20, with 9 new probable cases bringing the number of confirmed and probable to a combined total of 1,312.

