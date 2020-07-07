Two more Covid cases arrive from overseas

Two new cases of Covid-19 in Aotearoa were reported today by the Ministry of Health. They are in managed self-isolation.

Both are staying at the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch. They are both wāhine, one in her 20s, another in her 30s. They returned from Afghanistan on July 2.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Aotearoa to 1,186.

There is no one in hospital with Covid-19 at the time of writing and two people have recovered.

Laboratories completed 1,641 tests, out of the running total of 416,924.

The Ministry of Health continues to encourage people to keep records of their travels.