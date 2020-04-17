Two more deaths linked to COVID-19, total death toll reaches 11

Two more people have died from COVID-19 infection in Aotearoa.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announced that one of the deaths occurred in Waikato Hospital of a man in his nineties who passed away yesterday.

“He had been living at home with family and was admitted to hospital on Saturday night very unwell. The man had a connection with the Matamata cluster, says Dr McElnay.

“While the man’s family was not with him when he passed away, staff at Waikato Hospital provided support to the man and his family to care for him in his final days.”

The second death was of a woman who died at Burwood Hospital, in Christchurch yesterday.

The woman was part of the group of 20 Rosewood residents who were transferred to Burwood on April 6.

“The woman had an underlining health condition. Her family were also not able to be with her. But a staff member at Burwood Hospital was with the woman when she passed away,” says Dr McElnay.

The total number of deaths in New Zealand linked to COVID-19 is now 11, including seven deaths from the group of Rosewood residents.

“There are five other cases who remain stable at present but this is a group of frail elderly people.”

Dr McElnay says the deaths are an indication of how important it is for people to stay home to stop the spread of the infection.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aotearoa has reached 1,409 after rising eight overnight.

Dr McElnay says the new cases are made up of two confirmed cases and six probable cases.

“All of them are linked either to confirmed or known outbreaks.”

In total, 816 people have recovered from COVID-19 infection, up 46 from yesterday.

There are 120 Māori people who have COVID-19 and 64 Pacific people.

Fourteen people remain in hospitals at North Shore, Middlemore and Dunedin regional hospitals. Three of the patients are in intensive care units, including two in critical condition.

Yesterday, 4241 tests were completed and the average number of tests processed per day is 2,674. In total 74,401 tests have been processed. There are still 16 significant clusters of COVID-19.

Further information on each case can be found at the Ministry of Health website.