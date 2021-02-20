Two new border cases in managed isolation

Two new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in managed isolation today by the Ministry of Health.

There are no new community cases or cases linked to the Auckland February cluster.

Both of the new cases arrived from the United Arab Emirates on 18 February in the same travel bubble and are now in Auckland MIQ.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 51.

Auckland February cluster update

Other than the known cases which have been reported, the ministry said all close contacts associated with the cases' households, school and travel group to New Plymouth have returned negative results.

The ministry said contact tracing has identified 128 close contacts associated with all cases in this cluster, aside from the positive cases which have previously been reported. Of these, 120 of the close contacts have returned a negative test result.

The ministry said it is awaiting test results for eight people.