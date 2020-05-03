Two new cases

There are two new confirmed cases of Covid-19, both household contacts of an Auckland rest home employee, the Ministry of Health says.

Today’s cases are linked to the St Margaret’s Hospital & Rest Home cluster in Auckland and are household contacts of a rest home employee.

The total of confirmed and probable cases is now 1,487.

Of the total cases, the number of Māori remains at 126 while the number of Pacific Island cases has risen to 79.

There are no additional deaths to report, the total remains at 20.

There are eight people in hospital, none in ICU.