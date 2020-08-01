Two new cases, 20s women travelling together from Pakistan

There are two new cases of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today.

Both new cases are women travelling together. They are in their 20s and arrived from Pakistan via Dubai on 27 July. Both have been in managed isolation in the Sudima in Rotorua and are now being transferred to the quarantine facility in Auckland.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities is 22. There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.



It has been 92 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.



The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1,212, which is the number reported to the World Health Organisation.