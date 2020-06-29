Two new cases of Covid-19 bring total active to 22

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported today, once again people who have recently returned from overseas. Both of these cases are being quarantined in Auckland.

This brings the total number of active cases to 22.

The first reported case is a man in his 50s who arrived from India on June 24.

The second case is the wife of a previous case, who is in her 20s. The couple arrived from the US on June 18 and the woman has been in quarantine already with her husband.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,178.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield has the latest update from the Ministry of Health.