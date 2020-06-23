Two new cases of Covid-19, men in their 20s

Two men in their twenties have been reported as having Covid-19 today.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the two cases are from managed isolation facilities.

The first case is a man who arrived in New Zealand on June 19.

“He flew in from India on Air India flight 1316. He has been staying in managed isolation at the Pullman Hotel and now has been moved to the quarantine facility, which is the Jet Park Hotel," Dr Bloomfield says.

The other man arrived in New Zealand on June 18 from the United States.

“He was on Flight NZ5 from Los Angeles. The man tested positive at the Jet Park Hotel after showing respiratory symptoms.”

The man has been at the Jet Park hotel at Auckland Airport ever since.

“Both tests were picked up at our routine testing at day three,” Dr Bloomfield says.

Meanwhile, one of the cases in isolation in Wellington has recovered.

“So the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 10,” Dr Bloomfield says.

The total number of confirmed cases in Aotearoa is 1,165.