Two new cases of Covid-19, national total 1,474

The number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand has increased to 1,474 after two new cases were found overnight.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says, “One is a new confirmed case that is quarantined in Auckland associated with international travel and one is a probable case that is associated with an existing case.”

A previous probable case has also been classified as a confirmed case.

“This is a historic one that actually dates from earlier in April and it’s just been updated,” says Dr Bloomfield.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Aotearoa remains at 19 and there have been no additional deaths to report today.

Dr Bloomfield says 83 percent or 1,229 of the cases have recovered from the infection, an increase of 15 since yesterday.

“There are six people in hospital, none of whom are in intensive care,” he says.

According to the Ministry of Health, nine percent of total cases are of Māori people, five percent are Pacific.

There are still 16 significant clusters around the country.

Yesterday there were 2,627 tests processed, and the total number of tests processed across the country is 128,073.

Information about each case can be found at the Ministry of Health website.