Two new cases of Covid-19, New Zealanders urged to get tested

There are two new cases of Covid-19 reported in managed isolation facilities in Aotearoa today.

The Ministry of Health says the first case is a male teenager who arrived in New Zealand from the United States on July 29.

“He tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine testing on day three of his stay in managed isolation at the Sudima Hotel in Auckland and has since been transferred to the quarantine facility.”

The second case is a man in his 20s who arrived from Switzerland via Amsterdam and Seoul on July 20.

He has been staying at the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch and tested negative on day three of his stay, then tested positive at his second routine test.

The number of active cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities is 27. The total number of confirmed cases is 1,217 and there is no one receiving hospital-level care.

It has been 94 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Testing

Yesterday 1,692 tests were processed including 1,259 in the community and 433 in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says New Zealanders need to continue to be vigilant against the threat of Covid-19 and testing rates need to increase across the country.

“We have seen how quickly infection can spread within communities, cities, and states overseas. There is still a pandemic raging around the globe and, while our strict border controls form our first line of defence from the virus, we need to be sure it has not crept undetected into our communities.”

The results from a recent survey of 800 general practitioners showed half had seen patients who declined a Covid-19 test. The average number of patients that declined was 25 per cent.

Dr Bloomfield advises anyone with symptoms to contact their general practitioner or Healthline.