Two new cases of Covid-19 in Rotorua and Auckland

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in Aotearoa today in Rotorua and Auckland.

Health minister Chris Hipkins says they are two men, in their twenties, are staying in managed isolation after travelling from India and the UK.

Hipkins says the first man arrived from India on June 28.

“He has been at the Sudima Auckland Airport since his arrival. He tested negative on day three of his stay but subsequently tested positive on his test around day 12.”

The second case, a man in his twenties, arrived on June 22 from England.

He has been in managed isolation at the Sudima Lake Resort in Rotorua where he tested positive on July 9, on day 12 of his stay there.

Hipkins says the total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is 2,192.

“There are three cases considered to have recovered from Covid-19, which means our total number of active cases is 23.”

Hipkins says it has been 70 days since Covid-19 was last acquired locally from an unknown source in the community. There is no one receiving care in hospital. Yesterday there were 2,575 tests bringing the total number of tests completed in Aotearoa to 424,719.