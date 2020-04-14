There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Tairāwhiti.

One is a male in his 50s, the other is a woman in her 40s. The two cases are unrelated to each other or last week’s repatriation flight.

The origin of the virus is known for the woman. Her close contacts are self-isolating.

Public health will be investigating the man's contacts during incubation to identify the source of the virus. He was tested at the War Memorial Theatre Assessment Centre late last week. The man is in quarantine at home and is well.

Four hundred and sixty-one Tairāwhiti locals have been tested for COVID-19.

Gisborne District Council Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group Controller Dave Wilson is urging local people to stay home.

“Staying at home is absolutely critical to stopping the spread of the virus,” says Mr Wilson. “Now more than ever, our communities need to cease all non-essential travel.”

He says people are putting their whanau, friends and communities at risk by ignoring the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown.

“If you must go out to get groceries or essential items remember your social distancing,” Wilson says.

“There is a low-threshold for testing anyone with respiratory symptoms so that we can be sure anyone with respiratory symptoms is not due to COVID-19," Health Director-General Dr Bloomfield says.

Nationally there are 17 new cases of COVID-19 since yesterday (eight confirmed and nine probable). A total of 1366 New Zealanders have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 628 have recovered.

Four people diagnosed with COVID-19 who passed away overnight.

In terms of new cases, Dr Bloomfield says, “I think it’s clear that we are the past the peak under this alert level."

Dr Bloomfield expects that cases will remain low, but they will continue to remain vigilant.