Two new cases of Covid-19, teenage girl and man in his 30s

Two new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in New Zealand today, bringing the total number of active cases to nine.

The cases include a teenage girl and a man in his thirties.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the teenager arrived in New Zealand on June 13 and has been staying at the Novotel hotel at the Auckland airport.

“She has been travelling with her siblings and her mother who have all tested negative at this stage. Her only symptom was a runny nose.”

The teenager flew from Islamabad, Pakistan via Doha on to Melbourne and then Auckland.

“The Doha and Melbourne legs are the same flights that one of the reported cases last week was also on.”

The man arrived in New Zealand from India on June 15 and has been staying at the Grand Millennium hotel, says Dr Bloomfield.

“He has not reported any symptoms at this point. The man’s wife who he has travelled with has also not reported any symptoms and is being followed u further today.”

The flight he arrived on was Air India 1316.

“This is the same flight from Delhi that one of yesterday’s reported cases was also on,” Dr Bloomfield says.

Both people are being interviewed to identify people who they may have been in contact with.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1,513. For more information on the cases visit the Ministry of Health website.