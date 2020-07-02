Two new cases of Covid-19, total active cases 18

Today there are two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in New Zealand and no new cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health says the first new case is a man in his 30s who arrived in New Zealand on June 27 from California.

“The man had been staying at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and was transferred to Jet Park on 30 June after developing symptoms and tested positive,” the ministry said in a statement.

The second case is a woman in her 30s who arrived in New Zealand on June 21 from Kenya, via Doha and Brisbane.

“She is the wife of a previously reported case. She had been staying at the Novotel Ellerslie and is now at Jet Park Hotel. She tested positive after developing symptoms around day 10 of her stay in a facility.”

The ministry says six cases are now considered recovered, bringing the number of active cases in New Zealand to 18.

“All are in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.”



One person remains in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition in a ward, and one significant cluster remains open.



“Our total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1,180, which is the number we report to the World Health Organisation.”



Yesterday laboratories completed 3,329 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 405,329. The rolling seven-day average is 5,271.

Managed isolation contacts

Of the 2,159 people who left managed isolation facilities between June 9 and June 16, 1,313 people have been contacted and have tested negative for COVID-19, says the ministry.

“Soome 800 of those were tested before leaving managed isolation and the remaining 513 were tested after departure from the facility.”

A further 393 people have been spoken to and referred for testing.

“There are now 294 people who we have repeatedly tried to make contact with, including via text and via phone calls.”

Anyone who was in a managed isolation facility between June 9 and 16 who has not yet spoken with Healthline is being advised to call the team on 09 302 0408.