Two new cases in managed isolation

There are two cases of Covid-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today and no new community cases.



One of the new cases arrived from Amsterdam via Singapore on 23 October and the other case arrived from the UK via Dubai and Malaysia on 19 October.

Both cases were detected during routine isolation and testing processes and are now at the Auckland quarantine facility.



The total number of active cases is now 77.

Christchurch Returnee Cluster Closed

The Ministry of Health says the Christchurch returnee cluster has now been closed. This cluster began with the report on 19 September of an individual who developed symptoms and was tested after finishing 14 days in managed isolation and returning two negative tests on days 3 and 12.

The most likely source of infection was thought to be as a result of transfer of the infection via a rubbish bin lid. The bin was shared with their neighbour, who had developed the infection between the two tests in the facility.

The ministry says lessons from the cluster have resulted in changes being made, including strengthening of managed isolation procedures and processes.

As it has been more than 28 days since the last case – the length of two infection cycles – the cluster is now officially closed.