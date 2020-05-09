Two new cases, no additional deaths

There are two new cases of Covid-19 made up of one confirmed case and one probable case, the Ministry of Health says.

Both cases are linked to the St Margaret’s Hospital & Rest Home in Auckland. The confirmed case is a household contact of a previously confirmed case linked to the cluster.

The probable case is a nurse employed by Waitemata District Health Board who has been in self-isolation and is now regarded as a probable case.

The ministry says the nurse had been looking after St Margaret’s patients at Waitakere Hospital and was among the close contacts of other positive cases announced previously.

Today’s cases bring New Zealand’s combined total to 1,492, with no additional deaths to report.

The number of Māori amongst the total cases remains at 126 (8%), while there are now 80 Pacific Island cases (5%), up one.

According to the ministry, 92% of all confirmed and probable cases (1,368 people) have recovered from Covid-19.



Two people are in hospital, one each in Middlemore and North Shore hospitals. Neither is in ICU.



New Zealand remains at Alert Level 3, as we prepare for Alert Level 2.



The Ministry’s advice remains to "play it safe as no-one wants a second wave."



"Keep working and learning from home. Keep your distance from others when outside your bubble. Parties are still not on. Remain local, travel only within your region."