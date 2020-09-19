Two new cases, one confirmed from community transmission

There are two new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today, according to the Ministry of Health's latest update.

The first case has been detected in a recent returnee in a managed isolation facility and the second is a community case.



The source of the community case is still being investigated, the ministry said.



In the meantime, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service has identified all close contacts, who have been isolated and tested.



There are 50 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 20 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.



Four people are in hospital with Covid-19 – one each at Auckland City and North Shore hospitals and two in Middlemore. All four patients are in isolation on a general ward.



Since 12 August, the ministry says the contact tracing team has identified 3,918 close contacts of cases, of which 3,912 have been contacted and are self-isolating. The rest are in the process of being contacted.



There are five recovered cases to report, bringing the total number of active cases to 67. Of those, 34 are imported cases in MIQ facilities and 33 are community cases.

