Two new cases, total now 16

There are two new cases of Covid-19, according to a Ministry of Health report this afternoon.

Both cases are people who have recently returned from overseas and are in managed isolation facilities. There are now 16 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

The first case is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand from India on 22 June. He has been staying at the Grand Millennium Hotel in Auckland and tested positive as part of routine testing on day 3 of his stay in the facility.

The second case is a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand from India on 18 June. She has also been staying at the Grand Millennium. The woman tested negative for Covid-19 on 23 June as part of routine testing. On 26 June she was taken by ambulance to Auckland Hospital emergency department for a different medical issue for a short period before returning to managed isolation.

She was tested for Covid-19 as part of her assessment while at the hospital. The test has today returned as positive.