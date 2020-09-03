Two new Covid-19 cases, 16 recovered

Two new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Aotearoa today, including one in managed isolation and one community case.

Auckland Regional Public Health service director Dr William Ranger says the community cases have been linked to the Auckland cluster.

The case in isolation is a woman in her 30s who arrived from the Philippines via Hong Kong on August 29, Ranger says.

She has been in managed isolation at the Distinction Hotel in Christchurch and tested positive on day three of her stay.

Close contacts

Since August 11 3,162 close contacts of cases have been identified. Of these 2,984 have been contacted and are self-isolating.

There are 92 people linked to the community cluster who have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, including 67 people who have tested positive and their household contacts.

People in hospital

There are seven people with Covid-19 in hospital including one in Auckland City, two in Middlemore, two in North Shore, and two Waikato Hospital.

“Five of them are on a ward and two are in intensive care including one each in Middlemore and Waikato Hospitals," says Ranger.

There are 16 previously reported cases who have recovered so the number of active cases is 115.

“Of those, 36 are imported cases in managed isolation facilities, and 79 are community cases.”

There have been 1,408 confirmed cases in New Zealand.