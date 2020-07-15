Two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation in Rotorua

There are two new cases of Covid-19 reported in Aotearoa today, both staying in managed isolation at the Sudima Hotel in Rotorua.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says both flew to New Zealand via Dubai and arrived on July 10.

The first case is a man in his sixties who flew from Pakistan via Dubai.

"The second case is a woman in her 50s who arrived in New Zealand on July 10 from Dublin via Dubai," says Bloomfield.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 27 and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,197.

None of the cases is receiving hospital-level care, Bloomfield says.

It’s been 75 days since the last Covid-19 case was acquired locally from an unknown source in the country.

Updated testing guidance

Yesterday the Ministry of Health issued updated guidance for clinicians on testing for Covid-19.

"The updated advice clarifies for health professionals which lower-risk symptomatic people should be tested in the community," the ministry says.

The emphasis will be on people with respiratory symptoms who are at higher risk of complications if they contract Covid-19, including older people with respiratory symptoms, people with pre-existing conditions, and Māori and Pasifika people.

The updated advice also includes a reminder that throat swabbing is an acceptable option for testing for Covid-19 in these groups.

"We know a nasopharyngeal swab can be unpleasant for some people. A throat swab can be less invasive and may mean people are less likely to refuse to have a test. People should still be offered a nasopharyngeal swab in the first instance, as the throat swab is slightly less sensitive and requires a higher load of the virus to be present to return a positive test."

Anyone with respiratory or other symptoms of Covid-19 should ring Healthline or their GP to get advice on whether they should be tested.