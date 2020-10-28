Two new imported cases of Covid-19

Two new cases of Covid-19 were found in managed isolation hotels today. No community cases were reported.



The first imported case is a person who arrived from Paris (via Dubai / Kuala Lumpur) on 23 October. The second is a person who arrived from London (via Dubai / Kuala Lumpur) on October 23. Both cases were identified during routine testing on day three of their time in managed isolation and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine hotel.



Four cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases is 66.



The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,587.



Yesterday or laboratories completed 3,335 tests for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,075,827.



Today is the last day testing will be available at Northcare Accident and Medical. That test site was set up as a surge-CTC in response to the latest outbreak.



Meanwhile, the quarantined cargo ship Ken Rei remains docked at the Port of Napier. The crew are reported to be well and in "good spirits." They have all previously returned negative Covid-19 test results.



All crew members were tested again yesterday afternoon and these tests are being processed today. No crew members have applied for shore leave in New Zealand. The ship will depart Napier on Thursday and head for Tauranga.