There are two new MIQ cases of Covid-19 to report today, the Ministry of Health said.

There are no new community cases.

The new cases are arrivals from the Philippines and Pakistan and are both in Auckland MIQ.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 27.

NSW travel pause

The current travel pause with New South Wales lifts at midnight Sunday provided there are no further significant developments.

The Ministry said the risk to New Zealand from New South Wales remains low.