Dame Naida Glavish is fuming following the report that two Oranga Tamariki caregivers appeared in court on child assault charges. Sushma Wati Luxton and her husband Paul Anthony Luxton each admitted four child assault charges and a common assault charge when they appeared at the Manukau District Court yesterday.

The couple works for Dingwall Trust, which is contracted by Oranga Tamariki to provide residential care for children.