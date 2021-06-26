Two Oz travellers ineligible for quarantine free travel discovered on arrival in NZ

Two travellers from Australia who do not qualify for quarantine free travel to New Zealand have been discovered on arrival in Auckland, the Ministry of Health said in a statement Saturday.

The travellers who arrived on Friday are now in a managed isolation facility in Auckland

"One person, travelling from the state of New South Wales, transited to Auckland through another Australian port and was detected by Customs officials and transferred to MIQ.

"The other traveller is an Australian resident who was cleared by Customs via the e-gates and realised soon afterwards they may not be eligible for QFT. They rang Healthline for advice and have also been transferred to MIQ."

Auckland Regional Health’s Medical Officer of Health has deemed both passengers as a low public health risk. However, both will spend 14 days in managed isolation and undergo standard testing while there.

New MIQ cases

There are four new MIQ cases and no new community cases.

The four cases arrived from India, Indonesia, Dominica and Ghana and are currently in Auckland isolation facilities.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered bringing the number of active cases in New Zealand to 21.

Australian visitor to Wellington

The Australian traveller who visited Wellington has been confirmed to have a more infectious Delta variant of Covid-19.

2,213 people have been identified as contacts of the visitor.

"Of those 2,213 total contacts, 1,441 have returned a negative result, 764 are either being followed up or are awaiting a test result and the remaining 8 have been excluded from testing," the Ministry of Health said.